If we really want to find out whether the New England Patriots or Los Angeles Rams are superior, turn half of each team to dust and see how they fare against Thanos.

Alas, while those teams toss around the pigskin during Sunday's Super Bowl LIII, Earth's mightiest heroes -- those who survived the snappening, at least -- will be left to contend with the Mad Titan following the events of Infinity War. And, as has become tradition during on game day, Marvel is providing fans with a brand spankin' new look at their latest Avengers team-up, Avengers: Endgame.

In the trailer, amid shots of New York City and many of the Avengers, Chris Evans' Captain America says in a voice over, "Some people move on, but not us. Not us."

The film is set to debut Apr. 26, 2019.

Avengers aside, this year's Super Bowl didn't offer up its usual plethora of movie trailers. Universal ramped up excitement for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw -- the trailer for which debuted on Friday -- and Paramount offered a new look at Wonder Park during the pregame show, while Pixar dropped a new sneak peek at Toy Story 4 after the game.

Here is every game day spot that debuted during Super Bowl LIII:

