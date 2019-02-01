Movies

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham Stir Up Trouble in 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' Trailer

By John Boone‍
Now Playing
hh:mm:ss

Candy asses need not tune in.

The Fast & Furious franchise has had parachuting cars and airplane chases and Charlize Theron in dreadlocks, but Dwayne Johnson is making some big promises for his spinoff, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw: It will be "the biggest showdown" yet, and now we have our first look at the action.

In Hobbs & Shaw, Johnson's Agent Luke Hobbs team up with British mercenary Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) to take on a "cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist," Brixton, played by Idris Elba. Or as Johnson calls him, "The Baddest Bad Guy the Fast & Furious franchise has ever had." Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) co-stars as rogue MI6 agent Kattie Shaw and Helen Mirren reprises her role as the Shaw family matriarch, Magdalene.

Earlier this week, Johnson also debuted the Hobbs & Shaw poster:

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, from Deadpool 2 director David Leitch and writer Chris Morgan (who has scripted every F&F movie since Tokyo Drift), revs into theaters on Aug. 2.

RELATED CONTENT:

Dwayne Johnson Debuts His 260-Pound 'Fast & Furious' Spinoff Physique After 18-Week Training

Idris Elba Posts 'Awks' Photo With Daniel Craig Amid James Bond Rumors

Dwayne Johnson Is Ready For You to See Him Like You Never Have Before (Exclusive)

Ludacris Talks the End of the 'Fast and Furious' Franchise