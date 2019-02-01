Candy asses need not tune in.

The Fast & Furious franchise has had parachuting cars and airplane chases and Charlize Theron in dreadlocks, but Dwayne Johnson is making some big promises for his spinoff, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw: It will be "the biggest showdown" yet, and now we have our first look at the action.

In Hobbs & Shaw, Johnson's Agent Luke Hobbs team up with British mercenary Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) to take on a "cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist," Brixton, played by Idris Elba. Or as Johnson calls him, "The Baddest Bad Guy the Fast & Furious franchise has ever had." Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) co-stars as rogue MI6 agent Kattie Shaw and Helen Mirren reprises her role as the Shaw family matriarch, Magdalene.

Earlier this week, Johnson also debuted the Hobbs & Shaw poster:

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, from Deadpool 2 director David Leitch and writer Chris Morgan (who has scripted every F&F movie since Tokyo Drift), revs into theaters on Aug. 2.

