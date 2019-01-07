Bond… James Bonds?

After years of warding off James Bond casting rumors, British hunk Idris Elba found himself face-to-face with the current James Bond, Daniel Craig, at Sunday’s 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

The 46-year-old Luther star posted a selfie to Twitter with Craig, writing, "Awks….” on the image.

Craig, 50, is currently preparing for his latest turn as 007 in the upcoming Bond 25, which is set to come out in 2020. He’s played the British staple in 2006’s Casino Royale, 2008’s Quantum of Solace, 2012’s Skyfall, and 2015’s Spectre.

Despite insisting on several occasions that he would never return to the film franchise, Craig agreed to play Bond once again amid lots of speculation surrounding who would replace him. Elba, who was recently named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, has been the main subject of many casting rumors, but he once again shot down the possibility of playing the beloved spy when talking to ET on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday.

"I appreciate it,” he told ET’s Kevin Frazier. "It’s a compliment, but I don’t think there’s any… it’s not going to happen. Just putting it out there. It’s not going to happen.”

Elba attended the annual awards show to support his daughter, Isan, who was named this year’s Golden Globe Ambassador.

