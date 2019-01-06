Idris Elba is looking dashing at the 2019 Golden Globes!

The leading man hit the red carpet, where he discussed 007, his daughter’s participation in the evening’s festivities and a very special gig the actor has coming up this spring.



“I know, I know. I've been catching some heat,” he told ET’s Kevin Frazier while discussing his upcoming DJing gig at Coachella. “‘Oh, he's a DJ now?’ But I've been a DJ since I was 14, but Coachella is, like, a lifetime dream for any DJ. I'm so excited! I can't wait. I can't wait.”

The 46-year-old Brit was joined on the red carpet by his fiancee, Sabrina Dhowre, and his 17-year-old daughter, Isan, who is the Golden Globes Ambassador this year. Isan explained that her father told her to “hold her presence” while she up was on stage.



“It's surreal. It's going to be surreal. I'm so excited,” the proud father shared. “She's always been at home, texting me and watching me on the Globes when we've been here before and now she's going to be on the stage and I'm so proud of her, like, right?”

Idris chose a dark green suit with a black lapel, minus a tie, for the big night while his daughter and fiancee both chose colorful dresses featuring black skirts; sparking sequins for Isan and orange flowers for Sabrina.



Idris also once again addressed those pesky James Bond rumors, stating that it’s the “biggest rumor in the world.”



“I appreciate it,” he added. “It's a compliment but I don't think there's any... it's not going to happen. Just putting it out there. It's not going to happen.”



