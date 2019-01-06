Jamie Lee Curtis debuts a new hair color!

The actress who usually rocks gray is now sporting an icy white hue on top, which she showed off on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Curtis, 60, matched her dress to her newly dyed tresses via a sleek, long-sleeve gown with silver embellishments, accessorized with coordinating earrings and clutch.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Coincidentally, she wore white to her very first Golden Globes in 1995.

See more stars arrive on the red carpet in the gallery below:

