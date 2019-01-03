Are you ready to get down with Idris Elba at Coachella?

The 46-year-old Sexiest Man Alive is known for his acting credits, but before he became a Hollywood heavy-hitter he was creating music as a DJ. ET's Keltie Knight spoke with Idris' daughter, Isan -- who is the 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador -- on Thursday, where she reacted to the news of her dad performing at the annual music festival in April.

"It was a cool dad moment," Isan expressed about her famous father's latest gig. "I was looking at the list and saw Virgil Abloh, because I love Off-White, and right under him I saw Idris Elba. I was in my bed and he was sleeping, so I couldn’t even say congratulations. I was like, 'What?!' I had no idea. Coachella is so huge. I've never been and I want to go. Hopefully, he lets me come because I have to miss school, but [we'll see]."

Before making it big as a movie star, Idris worked as a DJ and producer since he was a teenager.

"That's basically how he started out. He started out with music and a lot of people don't know that," Isan explained. "So they were like, 'Why is Idris Elba at Coachella? Is he performing a play?' And I was like, 'Oh, god,'" adding that people will definitely be jamming to his house music come April 13 and April 20.

Meanwhile, Isan is gearing up for the 2019 Golden Globes, where she will be presenting the trophies to the winners. "I'm ready," she said about the entire process. "I have a dress. I just got it yesterday."

As far as who she's most looking forward to seeing: the A Star Is Born leading lady. "Lady Gaga is going to be on stage! I just heard that, with me," she shared. "It's crazy. I've been a huge Lady Gaga fans since I was a little girl. Being able to see her, and she's acting, it's amazing."

Three days ahead of her big day, she's also received some words of encouragement from her pops.

"I have been up since 5 a.m. doing press and this morning he texted me and said, 'Do good!' I was like, 'OK, thank you,'" Isan revealed. "I guess that's the advice for the day. We'll see what advice I get on Sunday."

The 2019 Golden Globes air Sunday, Jan. 6 on NBC.

