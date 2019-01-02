The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival's 2019 lineup is shaping up.

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala are set to headline the annual festival, the official Coachella Twitter announced on Wednesday.

Additional performers include Solange, Weezer, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Zedd, Khalid, DJ Snake, Kacey Musgraves, Mon Laferte, Wiz Khalifa and Gucci Gang, among many, many others.

humbled and excited as all hell @coachella 🌵 thank u — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 3, 2019

The news comes following months of rumors that Gambino would be joining Coachella. Kanye West and Justin Timberlake were previously rumored to headline. Last year, Beyonce, The Weeknd and Eminem were the top-billed artists at the Indio, California, three-day event.

Coachella 2019 will be held on April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21. See the full lineup below.

The news comes the same day that Grande took to Twitter to jokingly share that she would not be dating anyone in the new year after having a tumultuous 2018.

