After months of speculation about the project co-starring Donald Glover and Rihanna, a trailer for Guava Island has finally found its way to the Internet.

Glover, who also goes by Childish Gambino, premiered the sneak peek look during the PHAROS festival in New Zealand over the weekend. The trailer begins with 35-year-old star playing the guitar and singing as Rihanna walks up behind him.

After he misses a note, she says, "Practice is perfection." Glover replies, "I can do it when no one is listening.”

“Well, the part you didn’t ruin was beautiful,” Rihanna, 30, adds.

“That’s funny. That’s what my other girlfriend said,” Glover quips, before admitting, “I was joking.”

The clip then shows the two musicians running around a tropical island, as Glover tells Rihanna, "What’s wrong with me is that we live in paradise, but none of us have the time or the means to actually live here.”

Besides the trailer, which is headed up by "This Is America” music video director Hiro Murai and also stars Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, not much is known about the project.

In August, a photo surfaced of Rihanna and Glover filming the rumored movie in Cuba, and a month later ET’s Nischelle Turner was able to ask the "Rude Boy" singer about the collaboration.

"I cannot speak on that, that’s for him to speak on. I will leave it at that," Rihanna said coyly. "But it was an exciting experience.”

