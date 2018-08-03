Adam Levine Mistakenly Slams MTV Over Childish Gambino VMA Nominations

Well, that was interesting.

Adam Levine took to social media on Friday night to slam MTV, after mistakenly thinking that Childish Gambino hadn't been nominated for any Video Music Awards for his epic "This Is America" music video, which was released in May. In fact, the artist -- also known as Atlanta producer and star Donald Glover -- received seven nominations for the track. But the Maroon 5 frontman didn't realize his mistake until later, penning an angry message on Instagram explaining how he was shocked that Glover's work wasn't recognized.

"This year, Childish Gambino released one of the most impactful, thought-provoking, and intelligent videos ever made," Levine began. "I'm sure he doesn't care that he wasn't nominated for a VMA because he's cool as f**k and everything. But I care. Because I'm NOT that cool. And I still want MTV to mean something again. But it won't. Ever. K bye."

Instagram

Shortly after posting the note, Levine quickly deleted it and took to Twitter to call out his mistake.

"Sh*t. I don't usually put my foot in my mouth. But this time, I did," he tweeted. "'This is America' actually was nominated for video of the year. I stand corrected. Bad Intell. So I guess MTV doesn’t suck quite as badly as I had originally thought."

Twitter

However, the "Girls Like You" crooner deleted that tweet as well, later posting a second explanation.

"Sh*t. I don’t usually put my foot in my mouth. But this time, I did. ‘This is America’ actually WAS nominated for 7 VMAs," he corrected himself, adding. "How I didn’t get the right info is beyond me. I stand corrected. I’m sorry MTV. Still hate you though. but mostly, I’m sorry."

Shit. I don’t usually put my foot in my mouth. But this time, I did. ‘This is America’ actually WAS nominated for 7 VMAs. How I didn’t get the right info is beyond me. I stand corrected. I’m sorry MTV. Still hate you though. but mostly, I’m sorry. — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) August 4, 2018

Fans found the situation comical and expressed their thoughts via GIFs, while others asked "what's going on?"

What's going on? — Camila mn (@Camilamunajar) August 4, 2018

Is this how you're feeling right now? pic.twitter.com/xKwnfS0awS — 💖 Monique- Always Keep Fighting 💖 (@Moniquikiki) August 4, 2018

MUITO OTARIA MSM KKKKK pic.twitter.com/0uwC1hUzOU — wrapped in plastic (@luanamedeiros95) August 4, 2018

Childish Gambino was among the most-nominated artists for the 2018 MTV VMAs. His seven nods at the upcoming awards show include Video of the Year, Video With a Message and Best Direction.

This year's ceremony, which airs Monday, Aug. 20 from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, will see performances by Ariana Grande, Logic with Ryan Tedder and Shawn Mendes. Jennifer Lopez will receive the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, and will also take the stage for her first VMA performance since 2001.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B and The Carters Lead 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations -- See the Full List!

Ariana Grande to Perform at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez to Receive Video Vanguard Award at 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Related Gallery