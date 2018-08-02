Ariana Grande to Perform at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Ariana Grande fans, rejoice!

MTV announced on Thursday that the 25-year-old singer will be performing at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, airing live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The network also announced on Thursday that Shawn Mendes as well as Logic with Ryan Tedder will also be performing at the annual awards show.

Jennifer Lopez will be receiving the highly coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this year and will be performing for the first time since 2001.

Meanwhile, Cardi B leads the nominations this year with 10 nods, while Beyonce and JAY-Z follow with eight, and Childish Gambino and Drake round out the most-honored artists with seven each. Fans can vote in eight of the most popular categories via vma.mtv.com up until Friday, Aug. 10. Voting for the "Best New Artist" category will stay open until the live broadcast.

For more on Lopez's big honor -- which her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, recently revealed on the Today show that she actually got "choked up" over and has been rehearsing "all day and all night" for -- watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Posts PDA Pic of Her and Pete Davidson Following Social Media 'Breather'

Ariana Grande's Ex Mac Miller Opens Up About Their Breakup and Moving On: 'I Am Happy for Her'

Ariana Grande Says She Knows Her Instagram PDA With Pete Davidson Is 'Annoying'

Related Gallery