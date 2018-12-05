Justin Timberlake has postponed all of his concerts for the remainder of 2018.

The “Cry Me a River,” crooner, who has been on the road with his Man of the Woods tour since March, took to Instagram on Wednesday to explain the decision to fans.

“Hey guys, I’m sure you have heard that I’ve had to postpone several tour dates due to bruised vocal cords,” he wrote. “My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal yet, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice. They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month.”

“I’m really sorry, I want to be back on stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly,” he continued. “Thank you for understanding – I see all of your posts and I appreciate the support. I look forward to coming back stronger than I was before. More to come on the rescheduled dates.”

In October, Timberlake had to postpone a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City due to his bruised vocal cords.

He was then forced to postpone a scheduled gig at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, for the same reason.

Other musicians who have had to call off shows due to issues with their vocal cords include Demi Lovato, who regrettably postponed her London, England, show in June.

Meanwhile, Shakira pushed the launch of her El Dorado World Tour from December 2017 to June this year due to strained vocal chords.

See more on Timberlake below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Justin Timberlake Is Forced to Postpone His L.A. Concert Due to Bruised Vocal Cords

NEWS: Justin Timberlake Talks Marriage, Fatherhood and Fame in New Book

NEWS: Justin Timberlake Forced to Postpone Madison Square Garden Show on Doctor's Orders

Related Gallery