Justin Timberlake is taking some time to rest.

The 37-year-old "Can't Stop the Feeling" crooner announced on his social media on Wednesday that he is postponing his second Man of the Woods concert at Madison Square Garden in New York, after he severely bruised his vocal chords.

"Hey guys, I'm sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor's orders," Timberlake's note began. "My vocal chords are severely bruised. I'm gonna make this up to you and the new show will be on my birthday, January 31."

"Again, I'm so sorry to do this, but excited to see you soon. Love, J," he concluded.

Wednesday's scheduled show would have been his second concert at the iconic Madison Square Garden, as he had performed the night before.

Timberlake's next stop is scheduled for Oct. 28 in Buffalo, New York. No word on if this will affect his following shows.

The "Like I Love You" singer kicked off his world tour in March of this year and will end on his birthday next year.

Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, and their 3-year-old son, Silas, spent the summer on the road with him. In August, Biel opened up about how she and Timberlake make their relationship work with their busy careers.

"I just really feel like you have to work hard [at it]," she said during an appearance on Today. That doesn’t change if you work at home or in an office or you’re on a tour, it doesn’t change, the work doesn’t change. The being devoted to the relationship is our biggest priority.”

