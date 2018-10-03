Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are making the most of their time on tour!

The superstar couple paid a surprise visit to LeBron James' I PROMISE school in Akron, Ohio, on Wednesday, one night after Timberlake's Man of the Woods tour stop at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

The school shared photos of Timberlake and Biel's visit on their social media accounts, posting pics of the couple meeting with students and teachers and even getting a dance demonstration!

"When @jtimberlake & @jessicabiel show up to @kingjames’ #IPROMISE school to surprise his kids…we show them ALL the moves!" the school tweeted, "#WeAreFamily #IPROMISE."

And while James wasn't on hand to welcome the couple, as he's currently getting the preseason started in Los Angeles as a newly-minted Laker, he did tweet his appreciation for Timberlake and Biel's visit, tagging the couple with a praise hands emoji. "Thank you so much!!" the NBA star wrote. "My kids was ecstatic!!"

The I PROMISE school, which James opened in July, is an elementary-level school institution which operates in coordination with Akron Public Schools and seeks to educate hundreds of at-risk children and give them the resources, extended hours and concentrated attention needed to overcome historic socioeconomic disadvantages. If the students complete the program, James has arranged for them to have free tuition at the University of Akron.

