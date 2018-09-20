Will Michael Jordan, the star of the original Space Jam film, be appearing in the recently announced follow-up? LeBron James, the star of the upcoming film, is covering the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter, and in the cover story, Jordan’s name definitely came up.



“Hopefully there will be a role for Michael if he wants it,” James’ production partner, Maverick Carter, tells the trade. “But Michael Jordan is Michael F**kin’ Jordan. It doesn’t matter [if James] calls him, he’s gonna do whatever the hell he wants, which he has earned that right to do. LeBron and Michael are not sitting around talking about Space Jam.”



In the interview, James himself admitted that starring in Space Jam 2 is a big deal for him, tracing all the way back to his childhood.

“I always wanted to be a superhero,” he shares. “Batman was my favorite. But I knew I could never be Bruce Wayne. You’ve got to understand, for me that was in no way possible; I never felt like I could be the president of a multibillion-dollar company.”



On Wednesday, it was announced that James would be heading up the next Space Jam film alongside Bugs Bunny. The movie will be helmed by Terence Nance and produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. The announcement arrived from James’ own Springhill Entertainment’s Twitter account and featured a fun image of locker room stalls for all parties involved.

In the The Hollywood Reporter interview, James also addressed Serena Williams’ controversial loss to Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open after she received three penalties, which resulted in $17,000 in fines.



“What we all have to understand is what she is fighting for is bigger than just that match,” he explained. “She is fighting for equality — always having to win more, more, more, just to feel equal. Being an African-American woman playing in a predominantly white sport, she’s dealing with so much more. I have no idea what was going on in her head, but I feel that struggle.”



