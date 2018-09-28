Justin Timberlake has collaborated with Levi's.

The performer's new line, called Fresh Leaves, offers updated renditions of the denim brand's most iconic pieces, inspired by Timberlake's love for music.

"Clothes are as important to a musician’s creative process and performance as the music itself," said Timberlake in the press release. "This Levi’s collection is my attempt to share some of my experiences with fans."

The 20-piece menswear collection features trucker jackets, plaid shirts, printed tees and the new 501 sim taper jean. Each piece embraces the low-key, rustic and all-American style of Timberlake's album, Man of the Woods.

While everyone knows JT always looks ridiculously dapper in a suit and tie, these casual, stylish wares are what you'd expect to see the GRAMMY-winning musician rocking every day.

Timberlake isn't the only celeb to launch fall collections. Model Ashley Graham released a body-inclusive line with PrettyLittleThing and Selena Gomez designed her second capsule for Coach.

Peek Timberlake's Levi's collection ahead, which will be available on Oct. 4 at Nordstrom and Levi's.

