Ashley Graham has partnered with affordable U.K. brand PrettyLittleThing to create a 60-piece collection as part of its #EveryBODYinPLT campaign.

Launching on Sept. 25, the new line is ridiculously sexy, brimming with flirty designs rendered in statement prints and colors à la fiery red snakeskin to sultry leopard via dresses, skirts, sets and more with no shortage of thigh-high slits and curve-hugging silhouettes.

The body-inclusive range is available for all in sizes from 6 to 28.

“I have to say I am so excited about this collaboration with PrettyLittleThing because it is size inclusive and it is so sexy,” Ashley Graham says in the press release. “It will take you girls effortlessly from day to night and this has been such an amazing experience curing a range for ALL women!”

So whether you've got a birthday, date night or a GNO coming up, the model's lavish, head-turning pieces will have you feeling so on point whatever the occasion.

Peek the campaign images and selection of pieces ahead.

Printed Dress

Maxi With Sexy Slit

Glitzy Striped Set

Satin Long-Sleeve Dress

Snakeskin Pants

Tiger Print Mini Dress

Graham dishes on how she keeps things sexy at home:

