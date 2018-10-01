Oo la la!

Jessica Biel kicked off her week with some sexy, and very public, flirting with her hunky husband, Justin Timberlake, on Monday.

The 36-year-old Sinner star couldn’t help herself when the former *NSYNC heartthrob shared a dreamy snap showing him hard at work on Instagram.

“Doing work … on my book. Pre-order in the link up top. #Hindsight,” a beanie-clad Timberlake captioned a snap of him staring intently at his laptop while hard at work on his upcoming book, Hindsight & All the Things I Can't See In Front of Me.

"My wordsmith at work. Always in awe of your big .... brain," Biel cheekily commented.

The actress then added a kiss emoji onto her fun feedback.

Biel recently opened up about her marriage to Timberlake, with whom she shares a 3-year-old son, Silas, noting how their relationship remains a key priority.

“We’re lucky enough to be able to go and stay in different places, live in different places while we work and that’s definitely part of it," she told Today about how the two juggle their busy careers with their marriage. "But, honestly, I just really feel like you have to work hard [at it]. That doesn’t change if you work at home or in an office or you’re on a tour, it doesn’t change, the work doesn’t change. The being devoted to the relationship is our biggest priority.”

