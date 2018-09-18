Jessica Biel Shares Hilarious Pics From Her Emmys Hangover

Jessica Biel may not have been an Emmy winner on Monday night, but she definitely partied like one.

The Sinner star -- who was up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series for her role on the USA drama -- took to Instagram on Tuesday to share hilarious snapshots of her morning after the awards show.

"Portrait of a hungover woman who had cake for breakfast," Biel captioned the slideshow. Among the fresh-faced pics was a snap of a huge chocolate cake with white icing presumably gifted to Biel by her husband, Justin Timberlake, reading, "I'm so proud of you."

The "What Goes Around Comes Around" singer couldn't stop praising his wife while chatting with ET on the Emmys red carpet on Monday, gushing, "I'm just so proud. I know how hard she worked, you know, not just as a lead actress, but also a producer ... I'm just so happy to be here."

The couple was too cute throughout their entire Emmys journey. "Our faces when we learned there’s no booze at the #Emmys," Biel wrote alongside hilarious photos on Monday night, which Timberlake captioned, "We got a babysitter."

And inside the show, they couldn't help but cuddle up.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"Who knows if this will ever happen again, so I'm trying to enjoy every moment of it. I feel like I'm floating along and smiling a lot. My cheeks hurt a lot," Biel adorably told ET on the red carpet. "It feels amazing, it's like a dream."

See more on Biel and Timberlake in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessica Biel Wows in Breathtaking White Gown at 2018 Emmys -- See the Stunning Look

Jessica Biel Is 'Floating' With Justin Timberlake by Her Side at 2018 Emmys (Exclusive)

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are the Ultimate Couple on Italian Getaway

Related Gallery