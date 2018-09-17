All eyes were on Jessica Biel!

The Sinner star could not be more breathtaking at the 2018 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday. Stepping out in a whimsical design, the 36-year-old actress wowed in a white strapless Ralph & Russo creation from the designer's fall-winter 2018 couture collection. The exquisite dress featured a dramatic skirt and train, with half-circle patterns and a semisheer bodice.

Biel accessorized with a white Terry Ellis clutch and was adorned with a slew of stunning Harry Winston diamonds, including 11.48-carat diamond earrings, a 37.62-carat Secret Cluster diamond bracelet, and four gorgeous diamond rings.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

To finish her entire Emmys look, Biel went for a soft eye shadow, pink blush and a bold pink lip. Her honey locks were in loose waves and parted down the middle.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Biel is nominated for her first-ever Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role on The Sinner. ET spoke with Biel and her husband, Justin Timberlake, while on the red carpet. Click here to read how excited she was about being a first-time nominee.

