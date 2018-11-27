Justin Timberlake is having to sit out one night of his Man of the Woods Tour. The 37-year-old singer revealed to ET in a statement from his rep that his Tuesday, Nov. 27, show at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles has been postponed as he’s suffering from “bruised vocal cords.”

The show has not been officially cancelled and Timberlake’s team has asked fans to keep their tickets pending updated show information, saying they will be honored at the rescheduled event.

Timberlake has been touring all over the world since March. Tuesday’s show was set to be his first back since his October appearance in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

As a result of bruised vocal cords, the Justin Timberlake Man of The Woods concert currently scheduled for tomorrow night - November 27th at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles is postponed. pic.twitter.com/Jx5HYx2PSY — STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) November 27, 2018

Timberlake also had to postpone his second Madison Square Garden date in October due to the bruised vocal cords. At the time he told fans, "Hey guys, I'm sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor's orders. My vocal cords are severely bruised. I'm gonna make this up to you and the new show will be on my birthday, January 31."

Timberlake's next show is scheduled for Thursday in Phoenix, Arizona.

