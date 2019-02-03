Adam Levine is prepped and ready to rock out on stage with Maroon 5 for Super Bowl LIII.

The 39-year-old frontman shared a series of photos to social media over the weekend showcasing rehearsals in Atlanta for the big halftime show.

The first shot posted on Saturday features a silhouette of the band and their instruments in the darkened Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Levine simply included the #M53 hashtag, which he has been using to promote the band's sure-to-be epic performance alongside Travis Scott and Big Boi.

Just hours before kickoff on Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots, Levine shared a profile-style selfie where he can be seen holding a cup of coffee beside a microphone.

"Playing the waiting game...," he wrote, just before also sharing a photo of he and his bandmates laughing during a break in rehearsal.

Less than two hours before the start of the game, he shared an image of the group's final dress rehearsal, which showcases Levine facing the audience as flames plummet above the stage. Adam captions the snap, "Lift off," while a sign above the crowd reads, "This is a closed rehearsal. Essential working personnel only. Absolutely no photography."

Ahead of the big game, Levine sat down with ET's Kevin Frazier and revealed that his wife Behati Prinsloo will be in attendance for the show, though their two daughters -- Dusty, 2, and Gio, 11 months -- "are going to stay home."

"It is a little bit of a fiasco out here, it is a little crazy, so we are going to keep them home," he told ET. "But they are going to watch on TV and I am going to wear daddy bracelets so they can see that I am representing them well."

The superstar also opened up about Maroon 5's decision to take on the performance, one that has been highly controversial following the NFL's stance to Colin Kaepernick and other players who took a knee during the national anthem as a form of peaceful protest against police brutality.

"You know, I think when you look back on every Super Bowl halftime show, it is this insatiable urge to hate a little bit," Levine shared. "I am not in the right profession if I can't handle a bit of controversy. It is what it is. We would like to move on from it and speak through the music."

Regarding the controversy, the Voice judge added that "no one thought about it more than I did," saying, "I spoke to many people, most importantly though, I silenced all the noise and listened to myself, and made my decision about how I felt."

Levine stressed that he is "beyond proud" of their upcoming performance, adding that he has "never been more excited" in his entire life.

"That is what we did, and I am beyond proud of the finished product, and literally never, never been more excited in my entire life to present this to the people because I believe that it's truly a reflection of all of us."

Watch more of ET's exclusive interview with Levine below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Behati Prinsloo Supports Adam Levine on Super Bowl Sunday

How Adam Levine Plans to Give His Daughters a Shout-Out During the Super Bowl (Exclusive)

Adam Levine Opens Up About Late Manager Jordan Feldstein Ahead of Super Bowl (Exclusive)