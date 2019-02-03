All the Easter Eggs in the Super Bowl 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer

The end(game) is nigh.

With half the universe in shambles, it's up to Marvel's mightiest heroes (those who survived) to pick up the pieces destroyed at the stone-wielding gauntlet of Thanos. And they're ready.

As depicted in the new trailer for Avengers: Endgame, which debuted Sunday night during the Super Bowl LIII, it's clear that Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the rest of the badassery that make up Marvel's team of superheroes aren't about to go down without a fight.

"Some people move on, but not us," Captain America can be heard saying between flashes of a post-apocalyptic New York City.

The official film's Twitter also shared the 30-second clip for the fourth and final installment of the Marvel Studios series, echoing Cap's sentiment by writing, "Some people move on. But not us.' Watch the brand new Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame spot that aired during the Big Game. See the film in theaters April 26."

The latest footage for the film -- since the first trailer posted back in December -- doesn't tell us much, but there are a few hidden gems you might find if you look closely:

1. A decimated post-apocalyptic America: We are first faced with a darkened New York skyline, a barren Citi Field and what appears to be a support group for survivors with a despondent, yet clean-shaven Steve Rogers (aka Captain America) in attendance. Strewn about are flyers such as one that reads, "Where do we go, now that they're gone?"

2. Tony Stark and Nebula are working together to fight back: In what might once have been a couple of unlikely allies, Iron Man and Nebula (Karen Gillan) -- the adopted daughter of Thanos and only other survivor of Titan -- can be seen teaming up to escape the planet and avenge the universe.

3. It's a bird, it's a plane, it's...: The following scene depicts Steve Rogers, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), James "Rhodey" Rhodes (Don Cheadle) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) all exiting the Avengers headquarters and looking up toward the sky at some mysterious entity.

4. Rocket isn't exactly on a beach vacation: The final Guardian of the Galaxy left on Earth (Bradley Cooper) after the snap, Rocket can be seen entering a strange seemingly abandoned house near a deserted beach.

5. The Black Widow means business: Natasha seems to be pursuing target practice in her spare time, and she isn't messing around. The same can be said for War Machine and Ant-Man who are also spotted together suiting up for an impending battle.

6. Thor's location remains questionable: Spotted in full-on Asgardian garb, Thor's exact placement in the film, alongside Stormbreaker, continues to confuse. Could it be Wakanda? The planet where Thanos now resides? Only time will tell come April 26.

7. Hawkeye is back: Though not in Infinity War, Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has made a return under the name Ronin. The whys here are still a mystery.

8. Captain America reunites with his shield: After making it through the entirety of Infinity War without his vibranium shield, Steve Rogers can be seen symbolically putting his arms in the straps as he gets ready for war.

9. Lining up for battle: In the last scene, viewers can catch a glimpse of seven superheroes slowly walking through the Avengers compound as the sun sets. Led by Captain America, shield in hand, the determined group are off to likely fight a battle of epic proportions.

Avengers: Endgame premieres April 26 nationwide.

