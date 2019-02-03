If we really want to find out whether the New England Patriots or Los Angeles Rams are superior, turn half of each team to dust and see how they fare against Thanos.

Alas, while those teams toss around the pigskin during Sunday's Super Bowl LIII, Earth's mightiest heroes -- those who survived the snappening, at least -- will be left to contend with the Mad Titan following the events of Infinity War. And, as has become tradition on game day, Marvel provided fans with a brand spankin' new look at their latest Avengers installment, Avengers: Endgame.

Amid shots of New York City and the remaining members of the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy assembling, Chris Evans' Captain America says in the trailer, "Some people move on, but not us. Not us."

Avengers aside, this year's Super Bowl didn't offer up its usual plethora of movie trailers. Universal ramped up excitement for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw -- the trailer for which debuted on Friday -- and Paramount offered a new look at Wonder Park during the pregame show, while Pixar dropped a new sneak peek at Toy Story 4 after the game.

Here is every game day spot that debuted during Super Bowl LIII:

Captain Marvel

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Us

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Wonder Park

Alita: Battle Angel

Toy Story 4

