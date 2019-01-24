Jeff Bridges Teases 'Big Lebowski' Super Bowl Commercial

Jeff Bridges is reprising one of his most iconic roles!

Fans of The Big Lebowski had plenty of reason to be excited on Thursday, when Bridges himself tweeted out a teaser featuring himself in character as Jeff Lebowski, aka The Dude. The teaser announced the date of "2.3.19" -- the date of this year's Super Bowl.

"Can’t be living in the past, man," Bridges wrote. "Stay tuned."

Can’t be living in the past, man. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/zL2CLYhGAM — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) January 24, 2019

Last October, Bridges reunited with his Big Lebowski co-stars John Goodman and Steve Buscemi, for the film's 20-year anniversary during a segment on the Today show. All three actors said they loved the script immediately after reading it, which revolves around Lebowski getting assaulted when he's mistaken for a millionaire of the same name, and later, getting into a whole lot of trouble after he seeks out his namesake and gets further involved in shady dealings. Along the way, he enlists his bowling buddies (Goodman and Buscemi) for help.

Goodman noted that the film is still getting new fans as time goes on.

“It does and it doesn’t. It’s strange,” Goodman said when asked if it felt like 20 years had passed since the 1998 film came out. “There’s a whole generation now that’s growing up with this stuff, kids in college seeing it for the first time.”

Clearly, Bridges has fond memories of the film, tweeting out a photo of their reunion.

"Missing some of our cast here, but it was a blast getting back together with John and Steve for the 20th Anniversary of #TheBigLebowski," he wrote.

Missing some of our cast here, but it was a blast getting back together with John and Steve for the 20th Anniversary of #TheBigLebowski. pic.twitter.com/CXBv596woG — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 18, 2018

Earlier this month, the 69-year-old actor received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at this year's Golden Globes. He again reflected on the beloved film.

"If I'm lucky, I'll be associated with The Dude for the rest of my life, and I feel so honored to be a part of that movie," Bridges said.

