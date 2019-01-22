Carrie Bradshaw is back and more fabulous than ever!

Sarah Jessica Parker stepped back into her iconic Manolo Blahniks for a good cause. The 53-year-old Sex and the City star first posted about the new project to Instagram on Saturday, sharing a teaser clip.

“My old friend. She is making a brief reappearance,” Parker captioned the clip of her reprising her role as Carrie. "Partnering with a great brand and supporting a cause we all care about. More to come. X, SJ.”

On Tuesday, a video was released that showed the 53-year-old actress recreating the opening credits of SATC while promoting Stella Artois' partnership with Water.org, which is helping to provide clean water to more than 1.7 million people in developing areas.

The video features Parker, as Carrie, walking down the street in a gold, belted top, a green tulle skirt, a pearl-covered glove and white heels. Just like in the opening credits, Carrie is hit with some water from a passing bus.

“I couldn’t help but wonder, wasn’t it obvious? You make a little change to do a lot of good,” she narrates as the bus passes with the sign, “1 bottle = 1 month of clean water.”

Parker reprising her beloved role comes after it was revealed that a Sex and the City 3 movie would not be happening. Here's what we know about the nixed sequel:

