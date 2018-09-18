Kristin Davis' Emmy throwback left out one important person!

The 53-year-old former Sex and the City star marked Monday's 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards with a throwback photo of her posing with Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon at the HBO after-party following the 2004 ceremony. Glaringly missing from the photo was Kim Cattrall, with whom much of the cast has a long-reported feud.

The three women look overjoyed in the image, and for good reason! All four of the leading ladies scored nominations for the 10th and final season of SATC, though Nixon and Parker were the only ones to take home trophies.

"Emmy flashback - super happy memories and wishing joy to everyone tonight," Davis captioned the pic. "We are all so incredibly lucky to get to do what we do!"

Though the exclusion of Cattrall -- who portrayed Samantha Jones in the series -- may seem pointed to some fans, it appears that the 62-year-old actress was not cut out of the photo. However, there are pics of Cattrall posing on the red carpet at the same post-ceremony event where the pic was taken.

Back in February, Cattrall lashed out at Parker after her former co-star offered her condolences following the death of Cattrall's brother, Chris Cattrall.

"I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker. My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now," Cattrall posted on Instagram at the time. "Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona."

In April, Parker -- who played Carrie Bradshaw in SATC -- said that she would like to "redefine" the narrative surrounding their spat.

“I’d just like to remind everybody that there is no catfight,” the 53-year-old actress told Vulture. “I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it... I’ve always held Kim’s work in high regard and always appreciative of her contributions.”

