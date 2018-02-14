Sarah Jessica Parker Shares a Message of Love Following Kim Cattrall Social Media Drama

Looks like Sarah Jessica Parker is staying positive in the wake of her former Sex and the City co-star, Kim Cattrall, harshly calling her out on social media over the weekend.

The 52-year-old actress Instagrammed a picture of hearts with the word "love" in the middle in honor of Valentine's Day on Wednesday, writing, "I hope everyone feels some love today."

In a new cover interview with People, Parker also opens up about her 20-year marriage to Matthew Broderick. The fashionable star reveals that she knew pretty early on in their relationship that she wanted to marry him, and that she actually didn't give much thought to her unforgettable black wedding dress she wore in 1997.

“I never thought about a wedding dress. Never. Had not one daydream about it,” she shares. “At one point I just simply remember thinking, ‘God, I really hope he asks me to marry him.’ I don’t know when or why. It was fairly early on.”

“I think marriage has a lot of vitality,” she adds. “If you’re fortunate, it’s like this dazzling organism.”

Parker also opens up about her three children with Broderick -- 15-year-old son James Wilkie, and 8-year-old twin daughters Tabitha and Loretta. Parker reveals Tabitha and Loretta actually go to different schools.

“They have different interests,” she says of her twins. “They’re really devoted to each other, but they’ll also say, ‘I need time away from her.’ Tabitha can play by herself for hours. Loretta always needs to be checking in. They go to different schools. That’s Tabitha’s idea.”

As for James, Parker says she couldn't be more proud of how her teenager is growing up.

“Sometimes I just sit on the stairs because [he and his friends] all in the kitchen, eating all the food, and I listen,” she admits. “And I’m so charmed by their conversation. I’m so happy with the young man he’s becoming.”

Mwanwhile, Parker has been in the headlines lately, thanks to the now obvious bad blood between her and Cattrall. ET spoke to Parker earlier this month, when she explained why she reached out to Cattrall with "love and condolences" following the death of Cattrall's brother, Christopher.

"If somebody in your life, whether you're in touch with them or not, [is] suffering for any reason, it's involuntary that you want to convey condolences or sadness or just let someone know you're thinking about them," she told ET.

Though clearly, Cattrall wasn't appreciative of the gesture. On Instagram, Cattrall later called Parker "cruel," and accused her of "exploiting" her family's tragedy in order to restore her "nice girl persona."

