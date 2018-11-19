New details regarding the Sex and the City 3 script have been revealed.

Though the script was never actually turned into a film, host James Andrew Miller shared some interesting facts about the plot in a new episode of his Origins podcast.

Miller said that he spoke with stars from the franchise, including Sarah Jessica Parker, who portrayed the beloved role of Carrie Bradshaw. He revealed that, after chatting with the cast, he learned that a fan-favorite character was supposed to get killed off in the third installment.

At one point during the interview, Miller said that Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, dies of a heart attack in the script. The death, along with the focus being on Carrie Bradshaw, was a big reason why Kim Cattrall was uninterested in reprising her role as Samantha Jones, Miller claimed.

"People close to Kim believe that the script didn't have a lot to offer the character of Samantha," he said. "They point to the fact that it calls for Mr. Big to die of a heart attack in the shower, relatively early on in the film, making the remainder of the movie more about how Carrie recovers from Big's death than about the relationship between the four women."

Miller also spoke to Noth, who seemingly didn't love the idea either.

"I really hate corny stuff and it could be because I'm a little bit of a cynic. Like, the whole thing at the end of the movie in the shoe closet, hated it," Noth said, referring to the final scene from 2008's first SATC film. "Hated the thing at the end of the movie after I felt she deceived me and then I say, 'Well, it's time I give you a bigger diamond ring.' Hated it."

"I just hate the cornball s**t, and I thought it was just really sentimental and overly romantic without any feet in realism," he continued, adding that he still would have liked to reunite with the cast, however, because he's "a team player."

Fans may recall that Parker and Cattrall didn't exactly see eye-to-eye over the idea of a third installment of the SATC movie franchise. The two feuded via social media earlier this year, with Cattrall even alleging that she and the main female cast members, which also include Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, were never close.

"We’ve never been friends," Cattrall claimed on ITV's Piers Morgan’s Life Stories at the time. "We've been colleagues and in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal."

Back in July, SATC creator Darren Star hinted to ET that a third movie was still possible, despite ongoing drama between Parker and Cattrall. The interview came after Parker originally told ET January that SATC 3 was off the table.

