Adam Levine isn’t letting the haters bring him down!

The 39-year-old Maroon 5 frontman had an epic night on Sunday, performing at the Super Bowl LIII Halftime show with his longtime band and several musical guests.

The high-energy performance received mixed reviews online, with plenty of memes to boot. But that didn’t diminish the significance of the moment for Levine, who took to Instagram after the performance to reflect on the halftime show.

"When we accepted this responsibility to perform at the SBHTS, I took out my pen and just wrote,” Levine captioned some photos of the stadium. "Some of the words that came to me in that moment eventually made their way onto the incredible lanterns that flew high and low tonight.”

Levine then took a moment to thank both his fans and his critics for helping to get him to that point.

"We thank the universe for this historic opportunity to play on the world’s biggest stage,” he continued. "We thank our fans for making our dreams possible. And we thank our critics for always pushing us to do better. One Love.”

Another important person that Levine gave a special shout out to at the top of the show was his late former manager, Jordan Feldstein. ET’s Kevin Frazier spoke with Levine ahead of his performance where he opened up about honoring Feldstein.

