Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sure know how to spark relationship rumors.

While they haven't confirmed or denied the status of their relationship, the pair once again got people speculating during the Super Bowl on Sunday, when Scott -- who performed with Maroon 5 at the Halftime show -- took to his Instagram story to post a photo of his girlfriend that got the internet buzzing.

The seemingly innocuous pic shows his lady love looking off into the distance and rocking a massive diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

Needless to say, this got fans chatting about the possibility that Scott popped the question during the big game while others seem absolutely sure that the couple -- who share a 1-year-old daughter, Stormi -- are already married.

Meanwhile, Jenner took to Instagram as well, but just to post of photo of her baby girl watching Scott's performance during the Halftime show on a TV in a greenroom at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

"PRICELESS," the 21-year-old reality star and makeup mogul captioned the cute video, along with a heart emoji.

However, just the night before the big game, Jenner caused some wild speculation of her own when she took to Instagram to post a romantic photo with her and Scott, which she captioned, "baby #2?"

Fans lost their minds over the possibility that this was a pregnancy announcement until one fan finally asked outright if she's pregnant in the comments, to which Jenner replied, "No lol."

Check out the video below to hear more about the latest relationship rumors the couple have sparked about themselves out of what appears to be sheer amusement.

