Kylie Jenner Responds After Teasing 'Baby #2' With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is an expert at getting our attention!



Late on Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself and her boyfriend Travis Scott. In the image, the rapper is sitting on a staircase and she is sitting behind him with her arms wrapped around him as she rests her head on his shoulder. Now, although sweet, it’s not the image that has fans losing their minds -- that would be simple caption, which read: “baby #2?”



In no time, speculation erupted among the makeup mogul's followers concerning the prospect of the couple's daughter, 1-year-old Stormi, getting a younger brother or sister. As of now, the post has a whopping 7.4 million likes in just over 12 hours. However, although it appears as though Jenner’s fans would love got see her become a mother again, she was simply doing some teasing this time around.



After some time, a fan decided to ask the reality star point-blank if she is expecting another child, prompting this brief response from Jenner: “no lol.”

I want everyone to know that @KylieJenner replied to my comment on ig. Now I can die in peace. pic.twitter.com/nxYO8ScUDx — suga plum🧚🏽‍♀️ (@_abcity) February 3, 2019

And this definitely isn’t the first time that the 21-year-old has ignited a frenzy of speculation surrounding another possible pregnancy. Last month, she shared a tweet which also got the rumor mill pumped.



"I have something really exciting I get to share soon with you guys!,” she wrote. “I’ve been cooking this up for awhile i can't wait to share my new project alreadyyy."



Fans were soon guessing that she had another baby on the way. However, she shut down the pregnancy hype with another “No lol” to a fan who directly asked.



Since, Jenner hasn't clarified what exactly the big new project is…yet.

I have something really exciting i get to share soon with you guys! I’ve been cooking this up for awhile i can’t wait to share my new project alreadyyy 😁☺️ — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 21, 2019

