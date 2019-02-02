Kourtney Kardashian's latest sexy Instagram post rubbed one fan the wrong way -- but she's not taking it too seriously.

The 39-year-old reality star shared a sultry lingerie snap to the social networking app on Friday, while much of her family posted touching tributes to her niece, Stormi Webster.

Kylie Jenner's daughter turned 1 on Feb. 1, and while Kardashian honored the little one with a sweet video on her Story, one fan called her out for first sharing a a racy photo of herself posing in front of a bathtub. "The most touching birthday wish for stormi,” the follower commented.

It didn't take long for Kardashian to hilariously clap back. “She doesn’t have Instagram yet, but Stormi if you’re reading this Happy 1st Birthday!” she wrote.

Instagram

Instagram

Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner were just a few members of the Kardashian-Jenner family who gave birthday shout-outs to Stormi on Friday. Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, meanwhile, showered their daughter in heartwarming messages alongside never-before-seen photos.

"How did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. i just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. i wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours," the new mom wrote on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of precious new pics. "I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. my love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. every day with you is the best day of my life. happy birthday to my angel on earth. 🎈."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Share Never-Before-Seen Pics of Stormi on Her First Birthday

Stormi Turns 1! How Kylie Jenner Has Changed Since Becoming a Mom

Kylie Jenner and Baby Stormi Sport Matching Mother-Daughter Looks on Vacation: Pics!

Related Gallery