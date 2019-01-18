Stormi Webster is the highlight of Kylie Jenner's life.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Friday to share new photos from her tropical vacation with her nearly-1-year-old daughter, Stormi. The mother-daughter duo sports matching highlighter green swimsuits in the photos, with Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, wearing a coordinating one-piece as well.

"Let’s get away 💚," Jenner wrote alongside the first snap of her and Stormi showing off their matching looks in an outdoor shower. She captioned the next shot, featuring Woods, "Love these two more than life itself."

"MY GIRLS💚🍀," the 21-year-old reality star captioned a mirror selfie taken by Woods.

Highlighter green seems to be a favorite color for Jenner on her tropical trip, as she also wore the color to a beachside dinner on Friday. "Couldn’t have started the year off more perfect than this ✨," she wrote.

Jenner, who shares Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott, will celebrate her daughter's first birthday on Feb. 1. The Life of Kylie star recently opened up about her anxiety over spending just 24 hours away from her baby girl, telling her followers last week that she was "not okay" being apart from Stormi while on a girls' ski trip.

