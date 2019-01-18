News

Kylie Jenner Takes Daughter Stormi on Tropical Vacation Ahead of Her 1st Birthday

By Paige Gawley‍
Kylie Jenner in NYC in Nov 2018
James Devaney/GC Images

Kylie Jenner is making her daughter's first birthday special!

The 21-year-old mom to Stormi Webster took to Instagram on Thursday to share pics from her tropical getaway with her daughter, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott. The adorable tot will turn one on Feb. 1 and her mom couldn't be more excited to celebrate her only child. 

In photos posted to her Instagram Story, Jenner is sporting a short, orange wrap dress and a straw hat as she stands on the beach with a white dress-clad Stormi. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is looking lovingly down at Stormi in the snaps, as the pair take in the sunset. Stormi seems to be having a bit of fun with her mom's hat too, even reaching for and pulling at it in the pics.

Birthday vacation👶🏽

Kylie Jenner
Instagram

 The reality star also shared a snap of herself in the same outfit, looking forlornly down with blue and orange skies and palm trees behind her. "Happier than I look 🧡😝," she assured her fans.

happier than i look 🧡😝

Earlier in the day, Jenner gave fans another peek at the mother-daughter vacation; first with a pic of her holding Stormi's hand as she leaves footprints in the sand and second with a stunning video of their resort.

let the birthday adventures begin..

hello paradise 🌴

The sweet pics come just over a week after Jenner lamented that she was "not okay" being away from Stormi for 24 hours as she took a ski trip with her friend, Jordyn Woods, and pals. Watch the video below for more on Jenner's separation anxiety:

Kylie Jenner Is 'Not Okay' After Being Apart From Daughter Stormi for 24 Hours

