Sometimes, it's the littlest things -- like an egg -- that bring us all together and galvanize us behind a goal!

In this case, the goal was to make an ordinary photo of an egg become the most-liked post on Instagram -- a record currently held by Kylie Jenner's baby announcement photo.

Despite that seeming like an impossibility, or a complete waste of time, somehow the Egg Gang -- an unknown person or group who created the account with the express purpose of setting said world record -- succeeded in their attempt.

"Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this," the caption read, along with a prayer hands emoji.

The simple snapshot of an ordinary brown egg garnered over 23 million likes since Jan. 4, and dethroned Jenner's adorable photo of her then-newborn baby Stormi holding the new mom's thumb.

To rub it in, many people took to Kylie's birth announcement photo where they posted egg emojis, or sometimes just the word "egg," in the comments, because the internet is nothing if it's not needlessly petty.

However, Jenner didn't sit back and just let her record get stolen by a random, boring egg without trying to fight back. The reality star shared a video of herself cracking a similar-looking brown egg on some asphalt, which she captioned, "Take that little egg."

So far, her response has garnered 9 million views in three hours, but it's impossible to tell if the post will even come close to the egg photo.

Following the record-breaking success of the photo of the egg, the unknown operator of the Egg Gang account took to their Instagram story to thank all of those who supported the effort and hinted at more egg-based hilarity and record breaking to come.

"This is madness. What a time to be alive," the Egg Gang account wrote. "Thank you so much for all of your support and messages. I'm gonna try to get back to as many of you as possible. But for now I need to sleep. It doesn't end here though, we're only just getting started. #EggGang. Mic drop."

Egg Gang/Instagram

Only time will tell how many more world records will be bested by an egg.

