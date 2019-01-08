News

Kylie Jenner Is ‘Not Okay’ After Being Apart From Daughter Stormi for 24 Hours

By Rachel McRady‍
Kylie Jenner
Separation anxiety!

Kylie Jenner is a mom on the move, and sometimes that's hard for her when it means she has to be apart from her 11-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster. 

The little cutie is often by her mom’s side, which made her Monday getaway very challenging. 

The 21-year-old cosmetics queen went skiing with her pal, Jordyn Woods and a few friends for the birthday of Jordyn's sister, Jodie. The group documented their outing on Instagram Stories, posing together next to a private jet and taking plenty of selfies featuring Kylie’s new aqua-colored hair. 

Even Kylie’s sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, joined in on the fun, taking the trip with them. While she had her friends and family with her, the the new mom started to miss her little girl. 

“Only 24 hrs away from my baby but not OK,” Kylie captioned a shot of her holding Stormi with a broken heart emoji. 

She also shared a photo of Kendall cradling her dog, Norman, writing, “OK… miss you too, Norman.” 

Thankfully, Kylie and Stormi were reunited on Monday night, as the proud mom held and kissed her little girl while Stormi rocked a Burberry coat and Kylie went chic in a leather jacket. 

