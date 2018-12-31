Kylie Jenner Heads Into the New Year With a Brand New Hair Color

Kylie Jenner is ending the year with an icy new hair color!

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashiansstar revealed her brand new blue 'do on Instagram on Sunday, just hours after teasing that she was about to switch up her look. Jenner, who shared with fans that she was getting her hair bleached on her Instagram Story just hours earlier, couldn't have looked happier with her blue tresses.

First, she shared a smoldering pic of herself on Instagram, before playing around with her hair on her Story. "She's back," celeb hairstylist and Kardashian pal Jen Atkin commented on Jenner's post.

The mom of one was most recently blonde, but has sported several hair colors this year, including gray, pink, and her natural dark brown. And while it's the last day of 2018, there's a possibility Jenner could end the year with another surprise.

The reality star's boyfriend, Travis Scott, recently revealed to Rolling Stone that an engagement between him and Jenner is in the works.

"It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one,’” he said of Jenner, with whom he shares 10-month-old daughter Stormi. “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up -- I gotta propose in a fire way.”

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo From the Day She Gave Birth to Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Rock Matching Sparkling Outfits to Christmas Party -- Pics!

Travis Scott Says He and Kylie Jenner Will 'Get Married Soon' After He Proposes 'in a Fire Way'

Related Gallery