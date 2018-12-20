Travis Scott is opening up about his life with Kylie Jenner.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the 26-year-old rapper speaks on his instant connection with Kylie Jenner, what makes them work as a couple and his plans to pop the question "soon."

“We was just two kids, f**king around," he says of his and Jenner's first meeting at Coachella in April 2017. "Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’"

"It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one,’” he adds of the 21-year-old reality star, who is the mother of his 10-month-old daughter, Stormi. “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up -- I gotta propose in a fire way.”

The upcoming proposal likely comes as no surprise to fans who have noticed that the couple frequently refer to each other as "hubby" and "wifey." Back in October, a source told ET that, despite the use of the monikers, the couple had not yet said "I do."

"It was just a term of endearment," the source said, before noting that the two "are madly in love."

“People don’t understand how real my girl is. How ill she is," Scott tells the magazine of Jenner. "They have assumptions, bullsh*t-a** remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro.”

Scott also calls Jenner "chill," something he wasn't expecting given her fame.

“I like to just go outside and walk. Knowing a girl that famous, you’d think she’s like, ‘I need to go send somebody to do this for me,’ or ‘I need 15 motherf**kers around me,’ but we just walk out the crib,” he notes. “Me, I hate cameras. I don’t like people in my business. Going into a situation like that, you’d think it would be a whole public fest. You never know. ‘Maybe she’s into all the photos, or worried about this and that.’"

"And then you realize motherf**kers is normal as possible. I realized what really mattered to her, which is none of this sh*t," he adds. "She’s the coolest motherf**ker of all time.”

Just weeks after their relationship began -- and Jenner left Coachella with Scott to follow him on tour -- the couple found out they were expecting. That news, Scott says, was "something special" to both of them thanks to a mutual belief in God. It was also not all that surprising.

"Kids are something we kind of talked about when we were getting busy," Scott reveals.

“At first I was like, ‘Man, I need a son,'” he admits. “When we found out it was a girl, I was like, ‘Huhhh.’ But after a while I was like, ‘Yo, this might be the illest thing that ever happened.’ And when Stormi was born, I was like, ‘Life is fire, bro.’”

That intense love for his daughter has manifested in different ways, from not allowing Stormi to watch TV -- that "sh*t is out" -- to never missing a "Stormi Saturday" with his family.

“We don’t let nothing come over Stormi time," he says of himself and Jenner. "Stormi Saturdays. We don’t f**k around with those. Even with me on tour, Stormi pulls up. She’ll travel. She got more stamps on her passport than a lot of motherf**kers.”

Back in August, a source told ET that the couple is "inseparable," noting that "their love for Stormi just seems to bring them closer every day."

Thanks to his daughter and, hopefully, soon-to-be wife, Scott has also inherited Jenner's family, one member of which is his former mentor, Kanye West, who is married to Jenner's sister, Kim Kardashian West. Scott tells Rolling Stone that West's frequent support of President Donald Trump is simply him dealing with "different sh*t in his life."

"I mean, sh*t, I’d tell him, ‘Bro, chill. What you gotta understand is young black kids are looking up to you, and the message you used to preach in your earlier music? It’ll make a young black kid -- it’ll make any kid -- confused.’ That sh*t was -- come on," he says. "But when Ye get on some sh*t, he on some sh*t. I don’t know if that ni**a just liked the hat or what, dog."

"Ye deals with different sh*t in his life," he adds. "That’s family. You don’t wanna desert your bro. Everybody go through sh*t. He still a dope musician. But he’s definitely hit me up about it, and I’ve told him, ‘Man, you got kids looking up to you, feel me?’”

