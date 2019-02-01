It's been quite a year for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott!

The couple's first child together, daughter Stormi, turned 1 on Friday, and the new parents couldn't help but gush over their baby girl with sweet messages and never-before-seen photos.

"How did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. i just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. i wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours," Jenner wrote on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of precious new pics. "I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. my love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. every day with you is the best day of my life. happy birthday to my angel on earth. 🎈."

The 21-year-old reality star also shared a throwback photo of herself and Scott cuddling up shortly after she gave birth, as well as another photo of her boyfriend holding their daughter on vacation. "My loves 😍😍🥰🥰💋♥️," she captioned the latter.

Scott also shared new footage of Stormi in his Instagram tribute, which also included a steamy shot of himself and Jenner on a yacht.

"ITS MY QUEEN ,MY HEART, MY AIR , MY EVERYTHING. STORMI’S BIRTHDAY TODAY. I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY. U THE SMARTEST AND LOVING BABY EVER. UR SPIRT KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII LETS RAGE," he captioned his post.

Jenner's family, including Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner, also jumped on social media to wish Stormi a happy birthday.

Stormi's mom recently found herself shutting down speculation that she's pregnant again, though a source recently told ET that Jenner and Scott want to give Stormi a sibling "soon."

"She's created a really beautiful life for herself," the source said of Jenner. "She has a successful business that's close to home. She really loves what she does and also loves that she can still be so hands-on with Stormi. She really has everything she's ever dreamed of and feels so blessed."

