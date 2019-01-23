Kylie Jenner Continues to Spark Marriage Rumors With Travis Scott

Stop teasing us, Kylie Jenner!

The 21-year-old reality star shared a series of black-and-white shots to her Instagram feed on Tuesday. And while they were certainly head-turning, it was the caption on one of them that had us shook.

Jenner wrote, "extraño a mi esposo," which translates from Spanish to English to "I miss my husband."

Many fans immediately took to the comments, asking Jenner if she had secretly married her longtime boyfriend, Travis Scott, and this was the official confirmation. "Did she just say HUSBAND!!!?? ARE THEY MARRIED," one fan exclaimed, with another writing, "Share the wedding pics!!!"

Jenner and Scott -- who share 11-month-old baby girl Stormi -- frequently refer to one another as "wifey" and "hubby" on social media, which has not only confused fans, but their family as well. ET recently spoke with Kim Kardashian West, who said she "literally needs" to ask her sister what that's all about.

"That is going to be my next question on our group chat. We were chatting on the way over here and I think we all think that's like, you know, what they call each other. But I have no idea," she said. "I will find out. I don't know if I will share the news with you guys, but I will [find out]. I'll have to ask, myself."

And in his latest interview with Rolling Stone, which was published in December, Scott claimed he had yet to pop the question but was going to do it "soon."

"We'll get married soon," he teased. "I just gotta sturdy up -- I gotta propose in a fire way."

"People don’t understand how real my girl is," he added. "How ill she is. They have assumptions, bulls**t-a** remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro."

Earlier this week, Jenner also shut down speculation that she's pregnant again. It all started when a fan responded to one of her tweets announcing that something "exciting" was coming soon.

"Are you pregnant again," the fan asked bluntly, to which Jenner responded, "Noooo lol."

While she may not be expecting at the moment, a source told ET last month that having a second child with Scott is definitely on the makeup mogul's mind.

"Kylie and Travis are going to wait until he's finished his [Astroworld] tour before trying for another baby," the source said. "They want to have another child soon so it's close in age to Stormi, but they do not want to do this while he's busy on the road."

"[Kylie's] created a really beautiful life for herself," the source continued. "She has a successful business that's close to home. She really loves what she does and also loves that she can still be so hands-on with Stormi. She really has everything she's ever dreamed of and feels so blessed."

