New vacation buddies?

Justin Bieber had some clear FOMO over the weekend, when checking out photos of Kylie Jenner’s tropical getaway. The 21-year-old cosmetics queen shared a series of shots from her picturesque vacation with boyfriend Travis Scott, her daughter Stormi, and bestie Jordyn Woods.

On one shot of the reality star's palm tree-lined ocean view, the Biebs wrote, “Wow lucky where’s the invite to hails and i.”

Jenner quickly replied, “@justinbieber lolll you love birds can come next time.”

The “Sorry” singer has been a longtime friend of the Kardashian/Jenner family as has his wife, Hailey Baldwin, who often models with Kylie’s older sister, Kendall Jenner.

Perhaps this means that Kylie can expect an invite to the rumored upcoming second wedding ceremony for Bieber and Baldwin. A source previously told ET that the couple texted save the dates to their close family and friends for an even in the next couple of months.

“Justin and Hailey are so happy and inseparable,” the source told ET. “They are thrilled that they can finally share their love and commitment with family and friends.”

