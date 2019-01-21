Kylie Jenner isn't giving Stormi a sibling just yet.

The 21-year-old reality star had fans suspecting she might be expecting baby No. 2 after she tweeted about "exciting" news on Monday. Just minutes later, she found herself shutting down pregnancy rumors.

"Noooo lol," Jenner replied to a fan asking if she was expecting. Whatever the makeup maven does have in the works, however, she's been working on it for a while.

"I have something really exciting i get to share soon with you guys! I’ve been cooking this up for awhile i can’t wait to share my new project alreadyyy 😁☺️," she wrote.

I have something really exciting i get to share soon with you guys! I’ve been cooking this up for awhile i can’t wait to share my new project alreadyyy 😁☺️ — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 21, 2019

Jenner's got her hands full with nearly 1-year-old daughter Stormi and her various business endeavors, but a source told ET in December that having a second child with Travis Scott is definitely on her mind.

"Kylie and Travis are going to wait until he's finished his [Astroworld] tour before trying for another baby," the source told ET at the time. "They want to have another child soon so it's close in age to Stormi, but they do not want to do this while he's busy on the road."

"[Kylie's] created a really beautiful life for herself," the source continued. "She has a successful business that's close to home. She really loves what she does and also loves that she can still be so hands-on with Stormi. She really has everything she's ever dreamed of and feels so blessed."

Jenner's older sister, Kim Kardashian West, is currently expecting her fourth child with her husband, Kanye West, and if things pan out as her sisters hope, we could be in for another Kardashian baby boom. ET's source previously shared that Jenner would love to be pregnant at the same time as Khloe Kardashian, whose first children were born less than three months apart.

"Kylie and Khloe would love to be pregnant together again. And it seems like the timing could work out that way," the source says. "It was a real bonding experience for them, but more importantly, it’s been amazing for their daughters to be so close in age. There are so many kids/grandkids in that family, that's really where the family's attention is. It's all about the next generation."

See more in the video.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Says Motherhood Has Empowered Her to 'Do Anything' (Exclusive)

Kylie Jenner and Baby Stormi Sport Matching Mother-Daughter Looks on Vacation: Pics!

Kylie Jenner Is ‘Not Okay’ After Being Apart From Daughter Stormi for 24 Hours

Related Gallery