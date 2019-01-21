Khloe Kardashian gives everything she has to being the best mom to her daughter, True. But her baby girl has also given her something in return.

ET's Keltie Knight recently sat down with Kardashian and her bestie, Malika Haqq, in Los Angeles, where the reality star opened up about feeling empowered to "do anything" now that she's a mom.

"My favorite part about being a mom, I mean it's so corny, but it's just like, no matter how tired you are, it's complete bliss, no matter what," Kardashian said while promoting her and Haqq's limited-edition #BECCABFFs Collection with BECCA Cosmetics. "I mean, Christmas Day, I was so hungover and I was like, 'How am I gonna get through this day?' And just when you see your baby, and how happy [she is], you just get through it. I was like, 'OK, I feel like I can do anything. I could do this.'"

"It's just the best, and the love that you get and that you also get to give and receive... it's just, it's beautiful," she marveled.

Life has changed drastically for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star since she welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson last April. These days, she makes decisions with her daughter in mind, whether that means time spent on her business endeavors, reality show, or with friends and family.

"It's so much more fun [to see the world through her eyes]," Kardashian gushed. "Our lives, they get busy and things get heavy, and then to see the innocence of a child, I just always [lighten up]."

"I think also motherhood just puts life into perspective and what's important to you," she continued. "I think you just reevaluate things, like, 'I don't want to do that tonight.' And it's OK to say no, so I can spend time with my family."

As for True's latest milestone, Kardashian shared that the 9-month-old has started clapping. "[It's] all the time, [like], 'Go, Mommy, go!'" she said.

The new mom definitely deserves some applause for her new #BECCABFFs Collection, however -- and she's getting additional support from her famous sisters.

"We're all super supportive of one another," Kardashian said of sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner, who also have cosmetics lines. "The funny thing is... we're very careful. Like, I just don't bother them with stuff. I want to work on this and make them proud."

"There's an independence there," Haqq added. "You ask if you need it, but there is an independence there."

"It's not that I would be bothering them, but I've done collabs with Kylie and all of them, and I'm so proud of what they do, but I'm like, 'I can do this. I'm going to show them that we can still do our thing,'" Kardashian continued.

