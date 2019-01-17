It's tough being a mom!

Khloe Kardashian admits she's had to switch things up with her beauty routine since welcoming her daughter, True Thompson. ET's Keltie Knight sat down with the 34-year-oldKeeping Up With the Kardashians star and her bestie, Malika Haqq, in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Khloe got candid about the makeup rules she thought she would never break, until now.

"There's been a lot of nights where I would fall asleep with my makeup on, which I never used to do," Khloe said while promoting their limited-edition #BECCABFFs Collection with BECCA Cosmetics. "And I will still wear the next morning! I never used to do that. It's the one thing that I'm like, 'Ugh, how did this happen?'"

"Mom life is a juggling act, but just learning how to put some highlighter on -- and highlighter's a little distracting," she continued. "So even if you have a breakout, you're like, 'OK, I don't have time for concealer.' And giving your daughter makeup brushes goes a long way. I learned that. I'm like, 'OK, you're good, right?'"

Earlier in the day, the Good American co-founder shared photos of her 9-month-old baby girl adorably sitting in the sink and playing with her mom's cosmetics.

"She's playing with my makeup," Khloe told ET. "But she doesn't know what she's doing. She was playing with highlighter earlier today and I was like, 'I don't know if this is OK, but it's [helping me] finish getting dressed today, so... We'll clean her up later.' But she looked really good, sparkly!"

Meanwhile, Khloe and Malika were excited to join forces and work together on their cosmetics collection.

"I really trusted them with perfecting the formulas, and they're so good at that," Khloe said. "But Malika and I were really adamant about our colors and our shades, and BECCA is such an easy collaboration because they allowed us to still be us, and we picked our names. We trusted them with what are the best formulas."

Khloe has been hard at work over the last couple of months with her fashion brand, makeup collaborations and more. But, back in July, she revealed that getting back to her work routine caused her "a little anxiety."

"The days leading up to my very first day back were tough, but once I started going through the motions, everything fell into place. It's like riding a bike!" she wrote on her website. "On my first day back, True was perfect while I was gone. Plus, coming home was soooo much fun -- I acted like I hadn't seen her in forever!"

Khloe added that she was feeling a bit "nervous" about the week. "I know I'll be OK. I have to remind myself that she's in the best possible hands," Khloe continued. "It's way harder on me than it is for her, LOL -- she doesn't even know what's happening!"

Hear more of what Khloe shared in the video below, and be sure to tune in to ET on Monday for our full interview with Khloe and Malika.

