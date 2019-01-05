Seems like Khloe Kardashian has babies on the brain.

TheKeeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up about her possible plans for baby No. 2 on Twitter early Saturday morning. While responding a fan, Khloe revealed that her love for her 9-month-old daughter, True, makes her think she'd have the same love for another child -- but she's still unsure about welcoming another little one into the world.

"Goodness I don’t know!" she wrote. “I love [True] so much and I’m so complete because of her!”

“I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know,” continued Khloe, who shares True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. “I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me.”

While Khloe considers expanding her family, a source told ET on Wednesday that her sister, Kim Kardashian, is expecting her fourth child with Kanye West via surrogate. The couple is already parents to 5-year-old daughter North, 3-year-old son Saint and 11-month-old daughter Chicago.

On Thursday, a source told ET that Kim and Kanye's soon-to-be baby boy isn't being carried by the same surrogate they used with Chicago.

"The couple has always wanted a big family, especially Kim," the source shared. "She loved growing up with all [her sisters] and Rob. Having big holidays, birthdays and events is what Kim knows and she wanted the same for her own kids."

"Kim and Kanye weighed their options heavily, took time to think everything through," the source added. "Ultimately they decided to see, if they implanted the embryo, if it would take and left the rest up to fate. Family to Kim and Kanye is everything, and they are ecstatic they are expanding their family."

As for Khloe, a source told ET last month that she would love to be pregnant at the same time as her little sister, Kylie Jenner, again. Kylie welcomed her daughter, Stormi Webster, with boyfriend Travis Scott last February.

"Kylie and Khloe would love to be pregnant together again. And it seems like the timing could work out that way," the source said. "It was a real bonding experience for them, but more importantly, it’s been amazing for their daughters to be so close in age. There are so many kids/grandkids in that family, that's really where the family's attention is. It's all about the next generation."

