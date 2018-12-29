True Thompson and Chicago West have a lot to talk about!

The cousins adorably chatted it up in pics Khloe Kardashian shared to Instagram on Saturday. The precious snaps show Khloe's 8-month-old daughter, True, and Kim Kardashian West's 11-month-old daughter, Chicago, deep in conversation, oblivious to Khloe's watchful eye.

"☾➹ I can’t wait to hear their voices And their little conversations! I wonder what they are thinking! ☾➹ Chi just like her mommy with the big stare up and down ☾➹," Khloe captioned the sweet slideshow, which sees the babies positioned next to each other on a comfy white chair.

Khloe and her daughter celebrated Christmas with the Kardashian and Jenner families in Los Angeles, while Tristan Thompson was focusing on basketball. The Cleveland Cavaliers star played a game on Dec. 23, and another one the day after Christmas.

While True's dad wasn't there for her first Christmas, the little one loves her father. And as Khloe recently shared, "dada" was True's first word.

“I can't believe my baby is seven-months-old!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote on her app last month. “True now has three teeth and she's going to crawl any second. She also smiles constantly, but I still can't get that little munchkin to laugh unless I tickle her. Maybe I'm just not funny, LOL. She also says 'dada,' but I think she means 'mama.' 😉."

See more on the family in the video below.

