True Thompson is twinning with her dad!

The 8-month-old daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson looked beyond adorable in a snap that her mom shared to Instagram on Thursday. In the pic, little True is lounging in front of a lit-up Christmas tree while wearing a shorts-and-tank sweater set and a hat with a pom.

The tot's legs are mostly exposed in the pic, with Khloe, 34, captioning the post, "Her thighs 😍😍😍😍"

Tristan, 27, couldn't contain his love for his daughter, commenting, "My princess #MyTwin." Khloe agreed with her beau's assessment, responding "She is completely."

This isn't the first time Tristan has used the "twin" moniker on one of his kids. Earlier this month, in a birthday post for his 2-year-old son, Prince -- whom he shares with Jordan Craig -- Tristan used the same hashtag.

"Happy birthday to my son Prince, so blessed the man upstairs chose me to be your pops," he wrote. "You're my motivation everyday. Daddy loves you so much!!! 👑❤️❤️❤️❤️ #MyTwin"

And given the obvious love that Tristan has for his kids, it's no surprise that he and Khloe are already thinking about trying for baby number two. In fact, earlier this month, a source told ET that Khloe "doesn't want to delay trying" to conceive.

"Now that she's a mom, Khloe's never been happier," the source said. "She has wanted this baby more than anything and motherhood has proven to be even more incredible than she imagined."

The source added that Khloe is "in such a good place now" with Tristan, following his alleged infidelity just before True was born.

"Her relationship with Tristan is so good," the source said. "They made it through some really dark times, but she's happy that she gave him a second chance because he's stepped up and is not only an amazing father to True, but he's been such a rock for Khloe. They're really just so in love."

"It was a difficult journey [for Khloe] to get pregnant the first time, so she's aware it may take some time again," the source added. "She doesn't want to delay trying. That being said, she's not putting any pressure on herself or overthinking it. It will happen when it happens. [She's] not not trying."

