Tristan Thompson Enjoys Daddy-Daughter Time with Baby True

Tristan Thompson took to Snapchat on Tuesday to share a sweet video showing him planting kisses on his baby girl, True.

The NBA star and girlfriend Khloe Kardashian welcomed their daughter in April and, despite the family being rocked by Thompson’s cheating scandal, they appear to be enjoying their new life together.

“Baby True! Daddy loves you,” Thompson coos to the little one while cuddled up on the couch.

The cutie looks straight into the camera for the daddy-daughter video, which comes a few days after Thompson shared a photo of True with her 18-month-old half-brother, Prince, from the athlete’s previous relationship.

On Monday, Khloe confirmed that “enormous rebuilding” was underway in her family as they grappled with the drama of the last couple of months.

“You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star responded to a fan who questioned her for staying with Thompson following their relationship drama. “I’m proud of my strength.”

Meanwhile, Khloe was blown away by another addition to the Kardashian clan on Tuesday -- her wax figure!

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas at The Venetian unveiled the incredibly realistic piece of art, which Khloe admitted was “tripping me out.”

