Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, enjoyed a fun night out on Sunday after the NBA pro and his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, beat the Los Angeles Lakers, 101 to 95.

The game was held at the Staples Center in L.A., and Khloe sat courtside with some friends, cheering on Thompson. Shortly after the Cavs' big win, Khloe and Tristan were spotted smiling and walking hand-in-hand on their way to the celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood for a late meal.

Khloe rocked an all-black ensemble that included a turtleneck crop top, fitted pants with black fur detailing and a black trench coat.

Clutching the 34-year-old reality star's hand, Tristan, 27, rocked white sneakers, black jeans, and a navy Louis Vuitton bomber jacket.

The couple rarely make public appearances together, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t still going strong nine months after welcoming their daughter, True Thompson.

In fact, earlier this month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gushed about the possibility of having more kids while replying to a fan on Twitter.

“Goodness I don’t know!” Khloe wrote when asked if she was thinking about having another child. “I love her so much and I’m so complete because of her! I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know. I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me.”

As ET previously reported, Khloe’s older sister, Kim Kardashian West, is currently expecting her fourth child with husband Kanye West one year after the couple welcomed their daughter, Chicago, via surrogate.

