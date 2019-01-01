Following a year of extreme highs and lows, Khloe Kardashian kicked off 2019 on a happy note, locking lips with Tristan Thompson at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve.

The two hit up the Rumor Bar & Lounge in Cleveland, Ohio, where they partied the night away and documented their fun on social media.

Kardashian, 34, rocked a silver-and-black dress while hosting the bash with Thompson, who appeared in her first Instagram Story wishing everyone a happy new year. “God bless everybody," the 27-year-old NBA star said. "Be safe. Don’t drink and drive.”

In another Instagram Story, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed her followers an ice sculpture dedicated to the couple, reading, “Koko & TT 2019.” She then kept the camera rolling as the two locked lips following a midnight countdown.

The celebration of a new year comes after a rocky few months, during which Kardashian dealt with Thompson's cheating scandal while experiencing first-time motherhood with their daughter, True, born in April.

Earlier in the day, Kardashian reflected on the "roller coaster" that was 2018 in a lengthy Instagram post.

“❥➹ 2018 was a roller coaster of emotions,” she wrote. “Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I’m at an all time high. This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again. I came out of my experiences stronger than ever! My spirit can not be broken!!”

“This year I faced my challenges by trusting myself, not always in my decisions but in my ability to overcome whatever I was being tested with," she continued. "I now know I am a conqueror, I am stronger than I ever could have imagined, and no matter which obstacle I face, I will always overcome it.”

See more on the couple and their baby girl below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Khloe Kardashian Reflects on Overcoming 'Lowest Lows' in 2018

NEWS: Kim and Khloe Kardashian's Daughters Have the Cutest Conversation in Precious Photos

NEWS: Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Users Who Accuse Her of Forgetting About Brother Rob

Related Gallery