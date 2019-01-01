News

Khloe Kardashian Gives Tristan Thompson a Midnight Kiss on New Year's Eve

By Leena Tailor‍
Khloe Kardashian in November 2018
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Following a year of extreme highs and lows, Khloe Kardashian kicked off 2019 on a happy note, locking lips with Tristan Thompson at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve.

The two hit up the Rumor Bar & Lounge in Cleveland, Ohio, where they partied the night away and documented their fun on social media.

Kardashian, 34, rocked a silver-and-black dress while hosting the bash with Thompson, who appeared in her first Instagram Story wishing everyone a happy new year. “God bless everybody," the 27-year-old NBA star said. "Be safe. Don’t drink and drive.”

In another Instagram Story, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed her followers an ice sculpture dedicated to the couple, reading, “Koko & TT 2019.” She then kept the camera rolling as the two locked lips following a midnight countdown.

Happy new year 🌺

The celebration of a new year comes after a rocky few months, during which Kardashian dealt with Thompson's cheating scandal while experiencing first-time motherhood with their daughter, True, born in April.

Earlier in the day, Kardashian reflected on the "roller coaster" that was 2018 in a lengthy Instagram post.

“❥➹ 2018 was a roller coaster of emotions,” she wrote. “Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I’m at an all time high. This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again. I came out of my experiences stronger than ever! My spirit can not be broken!!”

“This year I faced my challenges by trusting myself, not always in my decisions but in my ability to overcome whatever I was being tested with," she continued. "I now know I am a conqueror, I am stronger than I ever could have imagined, and no matter which obstacle I face, I will always overcome it.”

❥➹ 2018 was a roller coaster of emotions My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I’m at an all time high. This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again. I came out of my experiences stronger than ever! My spirit can not be broken!! This year I faced my challenges by trusting myself, not always in my decisions but in my ability to overcome whatever I was being tested with. I now know I am a conqueror, I am stronger than I ever could have imagined, and no matter which obstacle I face, I will always overcome it. Life does not always go as planned, but the beauty of it is, that it can surprise you in any moment with the sweetest of serendipity. The key is to keep moving forward, keep smiling, keep being a positive ray of light in a somewhat dark world! Knowing that God and the universe has your back and that life is meant to get better as long as we internally feel grateful and strive to become better humans. Start each day with a grateful, loving heart. Be truly grateful and that will create a ripple effect of karma and blessings. You get what you give in anything you do✨ True, you are and forever will be my greatest blessing- my greatest gift!! There is nothing I wouldn’t endure a million times over to be blessed with an angel like you!!! Thank you for showing me what it feels like to be complete. To be at peace in my soul. I never knew my heart could be so full. I will love you until the end of time! You were worth the wait my sweet baby True! ❥➹ 🎵Daniel Cesar- Blessed 🎵

